Beyonce Leads 2021 Grammy Nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced yesterday (November 24th) and Beyonce scored the most nods with nine nominations. The superstar is up for Record of The Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Black Parade.”

In addition, she is also nominated for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” and Best Music Film for Black Is King. To top it all off, “Savage,” the singer’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is also up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

According to Billboard, this gives Beyonce seven career record of the year nods — and she is now tied with Frank Sinatra for the most record of the year nods in Grammy history. She is now the top female artist in this category. Beyonce is also the second artist to receive two record of the year nods in one year.

Taylor Swift snagged six nominations including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal album for Folklore. She also snagged her fifth Song of the Year nod for “Cardigan.” Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is up for Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia and her single “Don’t Start Now” is nominated for both record and song of the year.

JAY-Z MAKES HISTORY, THE WEEKND SNUBBED

Other nominees include Roddy Rich, who scored six nods, while Billie Eillish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby all snagged four nominations. Jay-Z received three nods and he is now officially tied with Quincy Jones for the artist with the most Grammy nods, with 80 nominations.

Surprisingly, The Weeknd was snubbed and didn't receive a single nomination for his album After Hours. The singer-songwriter reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The 2021 Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, is set to air on January 31st.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominations below:

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber Chromatica, Lady Gaga Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Fine Line, Harry Styles Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber “Say So,” Doja Cat “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle “Bop,” DaBaby “What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé “Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C. Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka Daylight, Grace Potter Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple Hyperspace, Beck Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers Jaime, Brittany Howard The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny Por Primera Vez, Camilo Mesa Para Dos, Kany García Pausa, Ricky Martin 3:33, Debi Nova

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan Paper Tiger, Bill Burr 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie American Utopia on Broadway Jagged Little Pill Little Shop of Horrors The Prince of Egypt Soft Power

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Bill & Ted Face the Music Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Frozen 2 Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ad Astra Becoming Joker 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Prouder of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff Dan Auerbach Dave Cobb Flying Lotus Andrew Watt