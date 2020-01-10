Beyonce Liked . . . Then Unliked Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pic

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce liked Kylie Jenner's pic on Instagram — and social media lost their minds! It appears that Queen Bey liked one of Kylie's pics but she actually later unliked the pic. People are wondering if Beyonce accidently liked the pic while scrolling through her Instagram page or if she thought she liked it frome one of her secret accounts, or if an assistant did it!

One person tweeted, “Which one of Beyoncé’s interns liked that Kylie picture.”

Another wrote, “Lmao Instagram over there lying talkin bout Beyonce liked Kylie picture. 😭😭 no tf she did nottttt.”

In other news, Reese Witherspoon revealed on Instagram that Jay Z and Beyonce sent her a bottle of Ace of Spades after sipping some of their champagne at the Golden Globes last weekend. She said, “I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne.” The included note read “More water — Jay and Bey.”