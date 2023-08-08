Beyonce Pays $100,000 To Keep D.C. Metro Open After Concert Delay

PRPhotos.com

Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep the Washington, D.C. Metro stations open for an extra hour on Sunday night after her severe weather delayed her concert. Heavy rain started about an hour before showtime, and fans at FedEx Field were told to shelter in place for their safety. Fan videos show people standing in hallways and ramps to escape the downpour.

Fortunately, Beyoncé was eventually able perform, and help fans get home safely by paying for the Metro extension. “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”