Beyonce Removes Milkshake Sample & Kelis’ Credit From ‘Energy’

Reports say that Beyonce has removed the “Milkshake” interpolation and Kelis' credit from her song “Energy” off of her new album Renaissance — according to Pop Crave. Last week, Kelis went live on Instagram revealing that she was angry that Beyonce didn't ask for permission to sample her song. Although Kelis sang the song, reports say that Pharrell actually owns the writing credits.

Kelis told fans in an Instagram video, “We know each other we have mutual friends, it’s not hard she can contact….It’s just common decency.” She added, “It was stupid and disrespectful and she should’ve at least reached out. But the real issue is….Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me he does this stuff all the time it’s very petty….It’s frustrating…. I’m annoyed is because I know it was on purpose.”

Kelis seemingly addressed the news last night when someone commented on her Instagram page, “Hope you happy now lmao.” She responded, “obviously lol yeah!”

MONICA LEWINSKY HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT BEYONCE AS WELL

Meanwhile, Monica Lewinsky has responded to Beyonce removing the word “spaz” from her song “Heated” song off of Renaissance. Lewinsky tweeted, “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.”