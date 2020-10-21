Beyonce, Rihanna & More Support #EndSARS

PRPhotos.com

Celebs like Beyonce, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have spoken out in support of protests against police brutality in Nigeria. Reports say that Nigerians have been protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, after a video emerged online of officers allegedly killing a man.

Beyonce shared via Instagram, “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS.” She continued, “We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.”

She ended her post with, “To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you.”

Rihanna tweeted, “My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS.”!”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj tweeted, “Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS,” wrote the new mom.