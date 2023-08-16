Beyonce Shouts ‘I Love You Lizzo!’ On Stage Amid Controversy

PRPhotos.com

Beyoncé took a moment during her Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta to show support for Lizzo amid accusations that she mistreated her backup dancers. After first putting Lizzo's name back into her "Break My Soul (Diva Remix)," Beyonce then shouted out "Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!"

Rumors had started flying that Beyoncé was shading Lizzo by omitting her name from the Boston performance of the song, which lists some of her favorite female vocalists. But Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, dismissed those rumors, and this latest shoutout appears to confirm there is no rift between the two.

Lizzo has lost scores of social media followers and streaming numbers have taken a dive since the lawsuit filed by three of her ex-dancers, and many of her superstar peers have been hesitant to show her any public support.