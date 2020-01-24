Beyonce Stepped To Fabolous Over Solange Lyric

PRPhotos.com

During a radio interview, Fabolous revealed that Beyonce had to check him one time after he mentioned her younger sister Solange in a song. On the song “For the Money” off of his 2010 The Funeral Service: There Is No Competition 2, which featured Nicki Minaj, he rapped, “I never do the bronze ’cause if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?”

Fab revealed that Bey confronted him after she and Solo heard the song in a club. He explained, “The first person I saw was Bey and Beyoncé was like, ‘Yo, let me holler at you.’ She was just telling me that they rock with me. I really didn’t even think when I was saying it that, I didn’t really connect to it like that. But I didn’t see the deeper side of it. Beyoncé . . . she told me like, this is people. Saying something like that to a person could hurt her. And I said, you know what? I get it. And I said yo, when I see Solange, I'll apologize to her.”

Fab said that he did eventually see Solange and he apologized. He revealed one thing Solange said that affected him. He explained, “She said the tongue is mighty and when you say something, especially somebody of your stature, make sure it’s what you want to say because you could be hurting somebody that you don’t even know. It really woke me up.”

