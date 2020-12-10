Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna make Forbes’ Most Powerful List

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women.

Rihanna was ranked 69th on the annual list that is comprised of business leaders, heads of state, and entertainers. According to Forbes, she is “one of the most publicly charitable celebrities” and despite her musical success has made most of her money from Fenty beauty.

Right behind her, at 72, is Beyonce Knowles, who was celebrated for her highly successful On The Run II tour with Jay Z, her Homecoming album, Netflix special and partnership with Addidas for her activewear line Ivy Park.

Swift, who came in at #82 was recognized for her two most recent albums and her political activism, asking fans to support the Equality Act with her 2019 single, “You Need To Calm Down.”

The only two other entertainers to appear on the list were director Ava Duvernay (#79) and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon (#92).