Beyonce Teams Up With Peleton For ‘Homecoming’ Themed Workouts

Beyonce has signed a multi-year deal with Peleton that will include a series of Homecoming themed workouts that will pay homage to historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to TMZ, Beyonce helped to create cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga and meditation classes that will air exclusively on Peleton machines and the Peleton app. The classes will drop durig the fall HBCU semester.

The superstar will also gift a complimentary two year digital membership to students at ten different HBCUs. She said in a statement, “I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”