Beyonce has teased her new adidas X Ivy Park collection Icy Park. According to WWD, the new line features apparel, footwear, and accessories that combine “alpine-inspired elements with classic streetwear references.”

The Icy Park campaign features Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman.

This marks the third iteration of the singer's Ivy Park collection. The first Ivy Park collection under adidas debuted in January 2020.