Beyonce Thanks Fans For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday

Beyonce posted a handwritten note on her website last night (September 23rd), thanking fans for wishing her a “Happy Birthday” earlier this month. Bey turned 40 on September 4th.

Beyonce wrote, “As Virgo Season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays. I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps.”

She continued, “I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She also had some words for people who think women turning 40 is old, saying, “Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

She later wrote, “Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.”