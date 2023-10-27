Home » R&B News » Beyonce To Hold Concert Film Premieres In London And L.A.

Beyonce will hold premieres in Los Angeles (November 25) and London (November 30) for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The movie arrives in theaters on December 1st. Tickets are already on sale for the doc, which was co-directed by Beyonce, who also wrote and executive produced the project. Locations for the Los Angeles and London premieres haven't been announced yet, but an invitation for the London event suggested a “formal opulence” dress code, while the L.A. premiere calls for “cozy opulence.” A description of the film notes that it, “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

