Home » R&B News » Beyonce To Receive Major BET Award

Beyonce To Receive Major BET Award

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Beyoncé will receive a major honor at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards. On Thursday (June 25), the network announced that the singer, who is also the BeyGood founder will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

The Amanda Seales-hosted show will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Roddy Ricch, Jay Rock, John Legend, and several others.

 The BET Awards are set to air on CBS this Sunday, June 28.

TL;DR:

Beyoncé will receive a major honor at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards.

The network announced that the singer and BeyGood founder will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award.
The Amanda Seales-hosted show will air on CBS this Sunday, June 28.

Related Articles

Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s Star Tim Norman Drags Ex Jenae On Social Media
Terry Crews Says ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Had to Start Over After George Floyd’s Death
R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Teyana Taylor!
Is NeNe Leakes Meeting With E! To Secure Her Own Show?
Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal Sexual Assault Conviction
Rayshard Brooks Laid To Rest