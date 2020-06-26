Beyonce To Receive Major BET Award

PRPhotos.com

Beyoncé will receive a major honor at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards. On Thursday (June 25), the network announced that the singer, who is also the BeyGood founder will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

The Amanda Seales-hosted show will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Roddy Ricch, Jay Rock, John Legend, and several others.

The BET Awards are set to air on CBS this Sunday, June 28.

TL;DR:

Beyoncé will receive a major honor at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards.

The network announced that the singer and BeyGood founder will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

The Amanda Seales-hosted show will air on CBS this Sunday, June 28.