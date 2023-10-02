Home » R&B News » Beyonce To Release Renaissance World Tour Film In Theaters

Beyonce is reportedly about to announce a deal with AMC to bypass the major Hollywood studios and release a concert film of her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour directly to movie theaters. Sources say the film includes footage from Bey's recent live shows, never-before-seen videos from the Renaissance visual album, and documentary elements about the production of the record and tour. The project is said to be eyeing a December 1st release date, and is expected to gross well over $500 million in a theatrical run. Beyonce's deal is similar to the one that Taylor Swift recently made to release a concert film of her Eras Tour in theaters. She also bypassed the major studios, and is expected to shatter box office records when the movie premieres worldwide in over 100 countries on October 13th.

