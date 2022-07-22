Home » R&B News » Beyonce Unveils Renaissance Album Credits

Beyonce Unveils Renaissance Album Credits

Posted on

Beyonce has unveiled the credits for her upcoming album Renaissance via Apple Music and iTunes. The composer credit list includes Drake, Tems, Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, The Neptunes, BloodPop, Rami Yacoub, A. G. Cook, Ari Pensmith, LilJuMadeDaBeat, Nova Wav, P2J, Boi-1da, Sevn Thomas, Leven Kali.

Meanwhile, sample credits include Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali and Moi Renee. Renaissance is due out on July 29th.

