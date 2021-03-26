Beyonce Wins Big At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce was the big winner at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards last night (March 25th). The music icon won four NAACP Image Awards, including outstanding duo, group or collaboration and outstanding hip hop/rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for their hit

"Savage." She also won outstanding female artist for “Black Parade” and outstanding music video for “Brown Skin Girl.

Other winners include Chloe x Halle won outstanding duo, group or collaboration for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” and Outstanding soul/R&B song for “Do It.” Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo won Outstanding album. Doja Cat took home Outstanding New Artist for “Say So.” Trevor Noah also took home Outstanding Host in a talk or news/information for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz also won an award, taking home outstanding variety show.

The live awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air on March 27th at 8pm EST on BET. The show will also be simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO and CMT.

Jazmine Sullivan and Maxwell are slated to perform on the live show. NBA superstar LeBron James is set to receive the President’s Award.

The show will also include appearances from former First Lady Michelle Obama as well as Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Swizz Beatz, Tracy Morgan and the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

Here’s the full list of music winners at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards:

Outstanding female artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding male artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding producer of the year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

Soul original motion picture soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental

Music from and Inspired by Soul – Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album – vocal

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Outstanding international song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding animated motion picture

Soul

Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture

Jamie Foxx – Soul

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) individual or ensemble

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding documentary (television – series or special)

The Last Dance

Outstanding documentary (film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding literary work – nonfiction

A Promised Land – Barack Obama