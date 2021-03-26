Beyonce Wins Big At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Beyonce was the big winner at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards last night (March 25th). The music icon won four NAACP Image Awards, including outstanding duo, group or collaboration and outstanding hip hop/rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for their hit
"Savage." She also won outstanding female artist for “Black Parade” and outstanding music video for “Brown Skin Girl.
Other winners include Chloe x Halle won outstanding duo, group or collaboration for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” and Outstanding soul/R&B song for “Do It.” Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo won Outstanding album. Doja Cat took home Outstanding New Artist for “Say So.” Trevor Noah also took home Outstanding Host in a talk or news/information for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz also won an award, taking home outstanding variety show.
The live awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air on March 27th at 8pm EST on BET. The show will also be simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO and CMT.
Jazmine Sullivan and Maxwell are slated to perform on the live show. NBA superstar LeBron James is set to receive the President’s Award.
The show will also include appearances from former First Lady Michelle Obama as well as Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Swizz Beatz, Tracy Morgan and the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas.
Here’s the full list of music winners at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards:
Outstanding female artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Outstanding male artist
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Outstanding soul/R&B song
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding hip hop/rap song
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding new artist
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Outstanding producer of the year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding music video/visual album
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album
Soul original motion picture soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding gospel/Christian song
“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding gospel/Christian album
The Return – The Clark Sisters
Outstanding jazz album – instrumental
Music from and Inspired by Soul – Jon Batiste
Outstanding jazz album – vocal
Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi
Outstanding international song
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
Outstanding variety show (series or special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding animated motion picture
Soul
Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture
Jamie Foxx – Soul
Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) individual or ensemble
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding documentary (television – series or special)
The Last Dance
Outstanding documentary (film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding literary work – nonfiction
A Promised Land – Barack Obama