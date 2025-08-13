Beyoncé Wins First Emmy Award For ‘Beyoncé Bowl,’ Up Against Husband Jay-Z In Another Category

Beyoncé won her first ever Emmy Award on Tuesday (August 12), for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for the ‘Beyoncé Bowl,’ her 2024 halftime show performance during Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL broadcast. During her set, Beyoncé performed songs from her Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter, live for the first time, which featured special guest appearances by Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter Blue Ivy. The award also honored Bey’s costume design team, including Shiona Turini and others. Beyoncé is also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and will face off against her husband, Jay-Z – who is nominated for his involvement in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show – in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category. The first round of Emmy Award winners were announced Tuesday, while the juried awards will be presented to the winners at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 6. (People)