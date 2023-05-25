BeyoncePays Tribute To Tina Turner

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce took to her website to pay tribute to the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away yesterday (May 24th) at age 83 after a prolonged illness. The singer wrote on Beyonce.com, “My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

Angela Bassett — who played Tina in 1993 biopic What's Love Got To Do With It, took to social media to remember Tina. She said, “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

She continued, “Her final words to me – for me – were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

TINA TURNER REGRETTED NOT TAKING BETTER CARE OF HER KIDNEYS

In related news, TMZ reported that Turner regretted not taking better care of her kidneys, admitting two months before her death that her approach put her in “great danger.”

On March 9th, the Queen of Rock & Roll talked about her health struggles on International World Kidney Day. She wrote, “My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

Tina was diagnosed with hypertension back in 1978 though she says she “didn't care much about it” and “didn't really try to control it.” She said she found out her kidneys had lost 35% of their function after her 2009 stroke.