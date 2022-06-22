Beyonce’s Break My Soul Is #1 On iTunes In Over 30 Countries

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce's new single “Break My Soul” is a hit! The song is currently number one on iTunes in over 30 countries. The song is also in the top 5 of Apple Music US and UK.

Meanwhile, The Dream also commented on working with Beyonce on “Break My Soul.” He wrote via Instagram, “I Love Making You Guys Happy and even if for a second I can give anything of my self to help get you through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so. No one’s f*cking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend.”

Beyonce's new album Renaissance is due out on July 29th.