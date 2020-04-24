Beyonce’s Charity Initiative BeyGOOD Donates $6million for Coronavirus Relief Plan

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce’s charity initiative BeyGOOD is living up to its name: the initiative announced an extensive coronavirus relief plan, focused on helping people who have been most affected by the pandemic. BeyGOOD has designated $6million in funding towards mental health and wellness services, partnering with UCLA and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative.

The initiative posted a statement on Bey’s official website, saying “Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis”.