Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Sets Record As Highest Grossing Country Tour In Boxscore History

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour concluded on July 26 in Las Vegas, after 32 shows spread across nine cities throughout the U.S., England, and France. The jaunt grossed $407.6 million from 1.6 million tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing country tour in Boxscore history, while simultaneously breaking over 40 Boxscore records. This achievement follows her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which set the record for the highest grossing R&B tour of all-time with $579.8 million, making Beyoncé the first woman and American artist to gross over $400 million on two separate tours, joining Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Ed Sheeran.

The Cowboy Carter Tour featured extended record-setting residencies at major stadiums like Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé is the highest grossing artist in venue history; MetLife Stadium in New York, where it made history as the venue's highest-grossing event; and an unprecedented six-night stand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where Beyoncé set multiple venue records, including the highest grossing run on a single tour at $61.6M, highest grossing individual show at $10.3M, and best-selling run on a single tour with 275,000 tickets sold.