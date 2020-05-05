Beyonce’s Dad Mathew Knowles Talks About His Grandkids

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce's dad Mathew Knowles opened up about his grandkids' personalities. He told US Weekly, “Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much. Sir, he just wants his world to himself. [His twin sister], Rumi, reminds me of [my daughter] Solange [Knowles].” He also revealed that Blue Ivy already has what it takes to become a big star.

Knowles also spoke of how Blue Ivy has already proven she’s built of the stuff to be a showbiz success. He said, “I think we all see that in her. Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they weren’t growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”