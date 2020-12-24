Beyonce’s Foundation BeyGOOD Offering $5,000 Grants For People Facing Eviction

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce's foundation BeyGOOD has announced plans to award $5,000 grants to families and individuals who are facing eviction or foreclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement form BeyGOOD read, “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support.”

The statement continued, “Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.”

The statement added, “The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”