Beyoncé’s Halftime Show Performance Nominated For Two Emmys, While Her Unreleased Music Was Stolen In Atlanta

Beyoncé‘s 2024 Netflix special, Beyoncé Bowl, which captured her halftime show performance during an NFL game on Christmas Day, has earned the musician double Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. This marks Beyoncé’s return to the Emmy Awards after she received four nominations in 2019 for Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, with the singer still awaiting her first Emmy win. The special, which Beyoncé co-directed with Alex Rudzinski, is also up for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special nomination.

In additional Bey news, prior to her Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Atlanta, hard drives containing the singer’s unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists were stolen according to a police report. The theft was reported by Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, who disclosed that two suitcases filled with the musician’s sensitive information were stolen from their car. Amid the investigation, a pair of AirPods taken from the vehicle led officers to a suspect, although no charges have been made public. (Rolling Stone)