Beyonce's mom continues to defend her daughter against people who constantly criticize her activism. During an interview on Vivica A. Fox's “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox,” she said, “She’s not that out-front, telling you everything she’s doing- but the girl is constantly working for our people. She is constantly giving back. Her money, her time, her energy, and one thing I do wanna say to young people is that we have to stop being so critical of how people protest and how they process things because everybody is not the same.”
She continued, “We have to stop being so critical of other people and what they do, and try to dictate- because nobody made you the activist police. There is no monopoly on activism. It’s done in many, many ways.”