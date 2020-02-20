Home » R&B News » Beyonce’s Mom Defends Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership



Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles has defended son-in-law Jay Z's highly criticized NFL partnership. Knowles posted an article about Jay Z getting the NFL to commit to $100 million for criminal reform. She wrote, “Thanks for your contributions for change Jay z ! Where is all the conversation about this ? I Haven’t heard a lot of conversation about this announcement! ❤️❤️.”

When a fan challenged her, she responded, “But do you agree that $100 million goes along way with legal aid for people who wouldn’t otherwise . So even if what you say is true is what you do with that money that makes a difference is it better to just continue to complain and not do a thing but do a lot of talking and being negative.”

She continued, 'If the KKK gave $100 million to civil rights I would take that money and use it to help the conditions of black people and who would be laughing then? Stop being a crab in a barrel🙏🏾❤️.”

BLUE IVY REACHES MORE THAN 1 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENERS ON SPOTIFY

In other news, Beyonce and JayZ's daughter Blue Ivy has more than 1 million listeners on Spotify, thanks to her being featured on her mom's song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift album. She also helped write the hit.

The song is the only listed on her Spotify account.

