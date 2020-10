PRPhotos.com

Beyonce released her Adidas x Ivy Park DRIP 2 collection online yesterday (October 29th) and the clothes were sold out in minutes. Of course, the Beyhive took to social media to react to the news.

One fan wrote, "did i just cry seeing that the items I had in my cart say sold out . sure did not doing well." Another wrote, "I've never seen items in my cart vanish so quickly. Ivy Park ain't playing."