Beyonce’s Renaissance Is Number 1!

Beyoncé‘s new album Renaissance has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making her the first female artist to do so in 2022. The project earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies in its first week since release.

The only album to outsell Beyoncé in 2022, male or female, is Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House — which earned 521,500 total units after its release in May.

The accomplishment also means that all seven of Beyonce's solo albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She is the first female artist to have done so.

Meanwhile, Beyonce shouted out several black female arits on her “Break My Soul (Queens Remix)” featuring Madonna. She sings on the song, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack, Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones…“

She also names Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Nicki Minaj and Aaliyah.