Beyonce's new album Renaissance leaked overseas — two days before its official release. A French fan posted a pic of the album yesterday in CD format. In addition, some of the singles made their way onto social media.

The Beyhive took to social media to shut down anyone who leaked the album, with one fan saying, “don't share the leaks! Just report them on social media . . . and block.”

Renaissance is officially due out tomorrow (July 29th).