Beyonce’s Renaissance Named Top Album By A Female Artist In 2022

TIME has named Beyonce's Renaissance album the top album by a female artist in 2022. The album comes in at number three on the list, with 9 Masters by Saya Gray and Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, which place at #2 and #1 respectively. Other entries on the list, include, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which came in at number eight and and It’s Almost Dry, which took the fifth spot .

In other news, Beyonce has been ranked as a top influencer by Neilsen. Beyonce came in at number three with an average value of $1,182,297 from her 281 million followers. Zendaya holds the top spot with about 156 million and holds a social media value of about $3,262,216.