Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Earned $579 Million Total

PRPhotos.com
Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance World Tour brought in a total of $579 million as it visited 56 dates across 39 cities, with 2.7 million fans attending the concerts. The trek has also broken several records, including the highest-grossing tour led by a woman in Billboard’s Boxscore archives—an honor that was previously held by Madonna. In July, the Renaissance World Tour also broke Billboard’s record for largest one-month gross, with $127.6 million in earnings. But if you missed the fun this summer, you can still catch Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, which is coming to movie theaters in December.

