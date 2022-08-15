Home » R&B News » Beyonce’s ‘Thique’ Was Reportedly Made In 2014

Beyonce’s ‘Thique’ Was Reportedly Made In 2014

Producer Hit-Boy has revealed that Beyonce's song “Thique,” which appears on her new Renaissance album, was made years ago. Back in 2014, to be exact.

During an appearance on Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast, Hit-Boy said, “I had to sit on that beat for eight years! That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’ But then I’m sitting on stuff like ‘Thique’ that just hasn’t materialized yet. Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am… I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more.”

Bey's latest release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving about 332,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week.

