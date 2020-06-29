BeyonceTo Release Visual Album Black Is King On Disney+

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce is set to release a visual album Black Is King on Disney+. According to Rap-Up, the visual film, inspired by the Lion King, was written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce. It will premiere on the streaming service on July 31st — one year after The Lion King.

Black is King is described as a “celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience” and will feature the music of the Lion King: The Gift.

According to Rolling Stone, the film will feature videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as appearances by the album’s featured artists and some “special guests.”

Disney said in a statement, “This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.”

The statement continued, “The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

The statement added, “These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”