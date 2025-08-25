Big Boi Has Partnered With Whirlpool For Washer-Dryer That Plays OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” During Wash Cycle

Big Boi has partnered with Whirlpool to create a limited edition front load washer-dryer that plays OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” during the wash cycle. The collaboration was announced on Instagram last week to promote Whirlpool’s new FreshFlowVent System. Whirlpool’s Senior Brand Manager Morgan LaLonde said that “with a washer this fresh, it warranted the freshest collab,” while Big Boi said he was “all in” on the brand partnership, adding that, “Now your laundry looks fresh, smells fresh, and even sounds fresh.” Fans can enter to win one of these unique washer-dryer units, including free installation, by following @WhirlpoolUSA on Instagram, liking and commenting on the post using #whirlpoolsofresh, and tagging friends for additional entries before the September 23 contest deadline. “So Fresh, So Clean” was the third single from Outkast’s Grammy-winning 2000 album, Stankonia, with the track peaking at No. 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, while being certified 2x-platinum by the RIAA in October 2020. (Consequence of Sound)