Big Lex's 911 call after Joseline Hernandez beatdown has leaked online. Lex called the cops on Sunday night (June 11th) after the beatdown and made it clear that she wanted to press charges.

Lex didn't want any medical attention, but said that she needed cops on hand because she only wanted to file a police report.

Joseline was later arrested and hit with four charges including trespassing and battery.