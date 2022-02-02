Home » R&B News » Bill Cosby Asks Supreme Court To Reject Appeal In Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby's attorney has asked the Supreme Court to reject appeal the Montgomery County, PA District Attorney's request to revive Cosby's sexual assault case. As previously reported, Cosby was released from prison last year after his conviction was overturned in June. The court ruled in Cosby's favor on the basis that he had a “nonprosecution agreement” with a former D.A. during the trial of a 2005 lawsuit, which ultimately led to his arrest.

According to The New York Post, Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby's attorney, told the Supreme Court in a 15-page letter that a review of the case is “unjustified,” adding, “Notwithstanding the commonwealth’s warning of imminent catastrophic consequences, the Cosby holding will likely be confined to its own ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances, making review by this court particularly unjustified.”

