Bill Cosby Is No Longer Taking Showers In Prison Due To COVID-19

Bill Cosby has revealed that he no longer showers in prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to The Daily Mail, Cosby said, “As of now, I have declined to take any showers, and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy.”

His attorney Andrew Wyatt told the site that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases “in the area in which Cosby is being held. Cosby is being tested daily for the virus.”

Meanwhile, Cosby — who has been convicted for sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball administrator Andrea Constand, is under lockdown for 20 hours a day.

He also no longer receives two daily 15 minute phone calls. he only receives one 10 minute phone call per day.