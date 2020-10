PRPhotos.com

Bill Cosby cracked a smile in his latest mugshot, which was taken on September 4th. According to TMZ, reps for the SCI Phoenix state prison said that they update inmates' mugshots periodically because their appearance can change and Cosby was due for a new one.

Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison back in September 2018 for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.