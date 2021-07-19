Home » R&B News » Bill Cosby’s Wife Denies Rumors Of Marriage Trouble

Bill Cosby's Wife Denies Rumors Of Marriage Trouble

Bill Cosby's wife of 50 years, Camille has denied rumors of marriage trouble. Cosby was spotted in New York City without her wedding ring. The Cosby family's rep Andrew Wyatt said in a statement, “It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting.”

He continued, “They have not worn wedding rings in almost 30 years.”

Wyatt then turned his attention to the media, saying “These are the same ‘media insurrectionist,’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black woman Mrs. Cosby stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence.”

He continued, “Mrs. Cosby’s efforts came to fruition, when the PA State Supreme Court vacated Mr. Cosby’s unjust conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 saying, ‘D.A. Kevin Steele’s actions were a reprehensible bait and switch.'”

