Bill Maher On Jada Pinkett-Smith: ‘Just Put On A F*cking Wig’

Bill Maher has commented on the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap and he commented on Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia, saying that she should feel “lucky” that she is only battling alopecia. During this weekend's episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, he said, “If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thank God.’ It’s not life-threatening. It’s part of — for most people, 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women — it’s part of aging.”

He continued, “Aging is, trust me I know, it’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us. And you know, just put on a f*cking wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much.”

Of course, social media reacted to Maher's comments. One person wrote, “I really dislike people saying something is no big deal without them knowing how that person feels about it or should feel about it according to him..Who is he to say that about someone else?..It is so annoying..If it is a big deal for her, it is..she is allowed to feel that way.” Another wrote, “I don’t always agree with you but you hit it on the nail it. I have alopecia and know plenty of people with alopecia, WE DEAL WITH IT, we don’t have our husbands slap anyone that makes a funny comment/joke. Famous millionaires (nothing wrong with having money), insecure, people that like to play “victims” are pathetic.”

TONY ROCK ON WILL SMITH: 'YOU GONNA HIT MY MOTHERF*CKING BROTHER?'

Meanwhile, Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock addressed the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident during a comedy routine this past weekend, saying, “If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf–king Oscars!” He continued, “And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for s–t but these motherf–king hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n—a. Every time you see me do a show, pop!

Tony went on, “I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherf–king brother because your b*tch gave you a side-eye? Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers, y’all ain’t know, it’s a lot of Rock brothers.”

WILL SMITH FILM PROJECTS PUT ON HOLD

In related news, Will Smith continues to face fallout from the Oscars slap. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a few of his film projects, including a Netflix movie and Bad Boys 4 have been put on hold.