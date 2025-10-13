Billie Eilish Aggressively Grabbed By A Fan During Her Miami Concert

During her Miami concert at the Kaseya Center on Thursday night (October 9), Billie Eilish was violently grabbed and nearly pulled into the crowd by an aggressive fan while leaving the stage and exchanging high-fives with the audience. The alarming incident, which was captured in a series of fan-shot videos, initially caused Eilish to fall against the barricade, though she appeared uninjured afterward, and was helped up by security before continuing without further fan interaction. The Miami Police Department confirmed the fan was ejected from the venue with no charges pending. Eilish has previously spoken about the challenges of fan behavior at concerts in a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Report, telling the publication, “people just get excited and it can be dangerous. You’re in a vulnerable position.” Eilish launched the new North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour with a three-night stand in Miami over the weekend, and has additional live dates scheduled through November. (Rolling Stone)