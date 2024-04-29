Billie Eilish Announces Massive World Tour For New Album

Getty Images

Billie Eilish is gearing up to release her third studio album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, in less than three weeks. While she won’t be releasing any singles prior to the drop, she has announced a global arena tour to support it, featuring 81 stops across North America, Australia, and Europe from September 2024 to July 2025. The trek will feature multiple-night performances at various venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale May 3rd, with the North American leg incorporating Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to prevent ticket price-gouging.

Eilish is also prioritizing environmental sustainability practices for the tour. “I have never had an interest in being a role model, ever,” she told Rolling Stone. “If you’re going to think I’m a role model, think I’m a role model in terms of trying to save the environment, and being more conscious of the way that you live, and your carbon footprint, and your contribution to animal agriculture.”

