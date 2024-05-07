Billie Eilish Announces Movie Theater Listening Parties For New Album After NY And LA Events Sell Out

Following the quick sell-outs of free listening parties for Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, scheduled in New York and Los Angeles, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer announced additional listening events at movie theaters around the United States. Hit Me Hard And Soft – A Listening Event Presented By Apple Music will be hosted in Dolby Cinemas at AMC Theaters throughout the country on May 16 and 17. In addition to being one of the first fans to hear Eilish’s highly anticipated new album, there will also be a visual element on the movie screens that will accompany the music in high quality spatial audio with Dolby atmos. Tickets to these listening events cost $5, with a portion of the proceeds going towards AMC Cares charitable fund, which provides grants and financial assistance to non-profit organizations. Tickets and participating theater locations are available now via AMC theaters website. (Rolling Stone)