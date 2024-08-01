Billie Eilish Featured On New Charli XCX Remix Of “Guess”

Charli XCX has just released another remix from one of her Brat bonus tracks, with Billie Eilish featured on a reworking of “Guess.” This version also comes with an Aidan Zamiri-directed music video which features Charli and Billie climbing a mountain of colorful panties, as well as a cameo from the producer of “Guess,” the Dare. The provocative track features Eilish delivering the suggestive lyrics, “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it. Charli, call me if you’re with it.” All of the underwear featured in the video have apparently been donated to I Support The Girls, an organization that “collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products, allowing women and folx experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress to stand tall with dignity.” (Pitchfork)