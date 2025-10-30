Billie Eilish Is Donating $11.5 Million From Her Tour To Charity, Calls On Billionaires To “Give Your Money Away’

Billie Eilish was honored as Music Innovator of the Year by The Wall Street Journal Magazine at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday night(October 29). The 23-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer revealed that she is donating $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to organizations supporting food equity, climate justice, and environmental causes. Speaking at the award ceremony attended by affluent figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Eilish urged billionaires to use their wealth to help those in need. “We’re in a time right now when the world is really bad and really dark,” Eilish said. “People need empathy and help more than ever, especially in our country. I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it.” Eilish then added, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here who have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away.” (Rolling Stone)