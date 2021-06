PRPhotos.com

Billie Eilish, along with Kid Cudi, and H.E.R. will star on the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon.

The shows will be a mixture of storytelling and interviews.

There will be three individual episodes and each artist will appear globally.

It starts June 17, on Prime Video.



