Billie Eilish Plans Big Listening Parties For New Album In New York, L.A.

Getty Images

Billie Eilish just announced two massive listening parties ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. These free listening events are set to take place on May 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on May 16 at KIA Forum in Los Angeles. According to Eilish’s post on X, Billie and Finneas will be in attendance at both events.

Hit Me Hard And Soft, Eilish’s third album, will be released on May 17, ahead of her huge world tour in support of the record that begins in Québec on September 29. Eilish has chosen not to share any advance singles for her new album, so these two listening parties will be the first time fans will get the chance to hear her new material. Free ticket requests can be submitted via Ticketmaster. (Rolling Stone)