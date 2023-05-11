Home » R&B News » Billie Eilish Releases Cover Of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’

Billie Eilish Releases Cover Of Drake's 'Hotline Bling'

After gaining traction on TikTok last month, Billie Eilish has now officially released a cover of Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.”

The original take was produced by her brother, Finneas and posted almost five years ago to SoundCloud. The new version, which is only a one minute clip of the song, has now been released to all streaming services.

Until now, the only other place to find the song was on a special vinyl version of Record Store Day.

Billie Eilish has now released a cover of Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.” Her cover is a slowed down version of Drake’s uptempo 2015 hit.

