Billie Eilish Shares Acoustic Performances Of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Songs

Billie Eilish is featured in the first installment of Amazon Music’s new songwriter series, Songline. The Oscar and Grammy-winning music superstar performed acoustic renditions of songs from her Billboard No. 2 charting album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, during the 24-minute special. Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas along with a string section, backing vocalists, and a small live band. The set featured stripped-down renditions of “Birds of a Feather,” “Skinny,” “Wildflower,” and “L’Amour de Ma Vie.”

“I think ‘L’Amour’ is the one I’m vocally probably the most proud of on the album. The whole album I’m very proud of, but ‘L’Amour’ is exactly where I like to live vocally,” Eilish revealed. “That’s how I’ve always loved to sing, it’s the way that I feel the best and the most comfortable singing, even though so much of our music has been soft and really high.” Eilish was appreciative of the intimate crowd, saying near the end of the set, “I feel so honored to be singing with you guys.” (Rolling Stone)