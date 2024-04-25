Billie Eilish, Sia, Lorde, And More Lobby Congress For Ticketing Reform

Getty Images

Over 280 prominent musicians, including Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Sia, and Lorde, have come together to advocate for reform in the concert ticketing system. In an open letter released yesterday, they expressed concern about predatory resellers and secondary platforms that engage in deceptive practices, inflating ticket prices and depriving fans of fair access to tickets.

The letter highlights the harmful effects of illegal bots, speculative ticket listings, and deceitful advertising. The musicians are urging the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation to support the Fans First Act, introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, as a solution to these issues. Others to sign the letter include: Becky G, Graham Nash, Cyndi Lauper, Sylvan Esso, Major Lazer, MGMT, Yes and many more.

